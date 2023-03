This quaint, dark, wooden mosque on stilts, resembling a Chinese house, is reportedly over 100 years old and was originally built using the waqf (trust fund) of one of Ko Pha-Ngan's earliest Muslim families. Inside are a colourful array of prayer mats pointing towards an ornate and aged, wood mimbar (pulpit). Rarely used, you'll have the place to yourself.

Located halfway to Hat Rin, visitors should dress modestly, remove shoes and women should wear a headscarf.