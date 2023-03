Hat Thian is a pretty, relatively empty, back-to-nature beach in the southeast of the island, accessible either by boat or on foot trekking from Hat Rin. You can walk here from Hat Yuan in under 10 minutes via the rocky outcrop. The longer trek from Hat Rin (the mountain path leading here goes from north of Hat Rin) takes just over two hours, but it can be hot going so load up on fluids.