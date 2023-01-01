Shrine of Our Lady Guanyin Phangan

This colourful Chinese temple cascades down a serene jungle-covered mountainside overlooking the Island's green canopy. Dedicated to Guanyin, the Buddhist Goddess of Mercy, the temple's Chinese name (普岳山) at the entrance refers to the island in China that is the legendary home of the goddess. The Great Treasure Hall contains several bodhisattvas, including Puxian (seated on an elephant) and Wenshu (sitting on a lion) whilst the Guanyin Palace has a mesmerising statue of a 1000-hand Guanyin.

The admission price is a voluntary donation used for the upkeep of the temple, and there is a path connecting the shrine to Wat Paa Sang Tham.