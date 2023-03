Linked to the Shrine of Our Lady Guan Yin Phangan by a small path at the back, this wát near the outskirts of Chalok Lam sits in a serene, forested setting and contains many Mahayana Chinese–style bodhisattva, including the laughing Buddha and the bodhisattva of wisdom. The main pagoda is being slowly constructed but is safe enough to climb for views. If you wish to do so, leave a small donation with the nun.