Hat Than Sadet

This lovely beach of leaning coconut trees has the royal seal of approval, literally. Behind the collection of shacks that line the sands and azure waters are large boulders (signposted) where three Thai kings, Rama V, VII and IX, carved their insignia, affirming their love for this dreamy cove at the mouth of Than Sadet. Consider walking the wooden bridge at the south end beyond the stilted shacks to Hat Thong Reng. The swimming is good at both beaches.