This viewpoint might just be the most stunning vista in all of Thailand. From the top, visitors will have sweeping views of the jagged islands nearby as they burst through the placid turquoise water in easily anthropomorphised formations. The trek to the lookout is an arduous 450m trail that takes roughly an hour to complete. Hikers should wear sturdy shoes and a sun hat, and bring plenty of water. Walk slowly on the sharp outcrops of limestone.

A second trail leads to Tham Bua Bok, a cavern with lotus-shaped stalagmites and stalactites.