This small green-tiled church north of Na Thon is an interesting Catholic outpost on the island. Visitors can simply push down the latch and let themselves in to admire the simple interior with several paintings of the cross and a decorative floor. Outside, the gardens have two statues of Christ and one of the Virgin Mary. The church is open for mass on 6.30pm from Monday to Friday, at 7am on Saturday and at 8.30am on Sunday.