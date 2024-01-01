Saffron-robed monks shuffle around quietly in this peaceful wát, where a huge seated golden Buddha in front of the wheel of dharma is amongst the standout features. The site contains several temple buildings and a school for young initiates. As with many temples across the island, beware the sedate looking dogs who can get very territorial, very suddenly.
Wat Chaeng
Ko Samui
