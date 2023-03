Near the waterfalls of the same name, this temple houses two beautiful white Buddha statues surrounded by naga (snake god) heads – one overlooking the river. Deep in the forest, daily vipassana meditation courses are taught here but the temple is often surrounded by aggressive dogs that bite. If you plan to visit, approach via the Nam Tok Hin Lat waterfall car park and seek advice from local staff who can arrange for temple staff to meet you.

Walking up to the temple alone is not advisable.