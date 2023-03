This tiny museum is a nod to Ko Samui's history as one of Thailand's premiere coconut supplying islands. As well as the chance to become educated on Samui's coconut heritage, the centre offers tips on how to climb a coconut tree and hosts coconut cooking (350B) and coconut-oil-making (790B) classes. The on-site store also sells a great series of products made by locals using coconuts grown on the island.