It's quite a hike on foot, but a scooter can whisk you up most of the way to this viewpoint among the trees just before the Tan Rua waterfall. The knockout views of the blue gulf reach all the way to Ko Pha-Ngan. Those with scooters can continue on past the switchbacks uphill on the road to Na Thon for even better views, though signs advise to rest brakes on the way down, to avoid overheating.