Masjid Nurul Salsabeel

The lush jungle-covered hills surrounding the bright yellow onion domes of this tiny mosque is an idyllic picture. Built in 2013 by Imam Adam, for the growing number of Thai (and tourist) Muslims arriving on Ko Samui for work and leisure, the mosque has beautiful green patterned tiles leading into a main hall, with a thick red carpet. Arrive at prayer times to catch the friendly, English-speaking, Imam who will gladly show you around and answer your questions on Islam.

Along the interior road to Lamai, the drive up alone, past scenes of rural life, is worth the trip.