The (high) entrance fee here reflects visitors desire to support a project genuinely caring for rescued elephants, and the half-day experience is more an education than anything else. This begins with a video about how the sanctuary started, before visitors are assigned a guide, handed a bag of bananas, and taught how to behave around these majestic animals. You then wander the small site learning the stories of the six rescued resident elephants, as you meet and feed each one.

The elephants are not made to engage in any unnatural activity for visitors, and you walk away with the impression that Samui Elephant Sanctuary sincerely prioritises their animals welfare above all else. Guides can speak English, French and Thai, and there is a gift shop where proceeds also support the project.