The most arresting statue on the island is the thousand-arm Guanyin (Kwan Im), the Buddhist bodhisattva of compassion, displayed with 18 arms in a fan arrangement at this temple completed around 2004. Perched on an island in a lake, the colourful statue rises up next to a temple hall also constructed above the water. To the north is a statue of the jovial Maitreya Buddha (the Buddha to come). The setting is highly picturesque and photogenic.