This beautiful stone pagoda from the 19th century has carvings of monks, Garudas, demons, elephants, nagas and an intriguing man in a Chinese suit, as well as Ming and Qing dynasty Chinese porcelain pressed into the sides. A standing golden Buddha has been placed in one of the niches, while the bases of two other Buddhas have been claimed, Angkor Wat–style, by two giant bodhi trees wrapped in colourful silks.

Chedi Wat Nai is in the sleepy village of Ban Nok, next to a red roofed temple building.