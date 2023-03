The only gallery on Ko Tao displays the photography of long term resident Chris Clarke who specialises in capturing the island's stunning night sky, especially the Milky Way. His impressive collection of work is on display with several available as numbered prints for sale. Chris also offers bespoke day and night photography tours to those that want to learn the finer techniques of the art from someone with 25 years of experience.

The Gallery is attached to the restaurant of the same name.