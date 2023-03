Long before Ko Tao was inhabited by people, in 1899, King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) visited the island, and as seems to have been a habit of his, he carved his monogram on a huge boulder near Hat Sairee – he did the same at Hat Than Sadet on Ko Pha-Ngan. There is a now a statue of the former Thai monarch near the inscribed boulder, which is venerated by locals and lit up at night.