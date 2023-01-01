Hat Laem Thian

In the lee of the headland, this secluded and sheltered little white-sand beach in the middle of the east coast, north of Ao Tanot, is a delightful place with excellent snorkelling, fabulous rock jumping and very clear waters. It's quite a hike (1½ hours from Sairee Village) to get here along a dirt track; so in truth it's better to arrive by long-tail boat. There's the shell of an old resort here, crumbling away and covered in graffiti.

If you do hike, take loads of water, a sun hat, appropriate footwear and sunscreen.