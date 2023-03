The smaller of the two Na Muang waterfalls is a challenge to access for the young and elderly, but those that make it are rewarded with stunning views and cool waters crashing down onto rocks to create small pools for wading. During the hot season (July and August), check with locals before heading out, as the falls can dry up. Access is via the Na Muang Safari Park, which sadly appears to be engaging animals in activities that may be harmful to their welfare.