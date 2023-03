Wat Samret, west of Ban Hua Thanon has several standout features, a Mandalay sitting Buddha carved from solid marble, common across India and northern Thailand, less so here in the south; a long reclining buddha (representing Sakyamuni about to enter parinirvana) with a very peaceful countenance in another hall, surrounded by a galaxy of other Buddhist figures; and finally, at the rear of the temple, a forest of mouldering stupas.