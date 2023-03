This temple (the name means Snake Stone) on the south side of Rte 4169 has a recently built red-clay temple hall, decorated with a fascinating display of bas-relief designs and statues. It's an astonishing sight against the blue sky. A golden pagoda contains relics of Sakyamuni, and a sacred bodhi tree also grows within the grounds. From the pagoda, steps head down to a collection of stupas, commemorating former monks.