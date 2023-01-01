Orthodox Church of the Ascension

Ridiculously photogenic, this beautiful, baby blue, Russian orthodox church with gold onion domes (similar to the nearby mosque) sits halfway up a residential hill. Inside the small central hall are a number of intriguing features including a gilded wood stand with Thai motifs for resting the bible, a stunning two-tiered gold chandelier, several bibles with beautiful gilded metal covers and a series of painted frescoes on the walls including one of Christ above the stairwell at the entrance.

Visitors should observe the same rules of modesty as when visiting a temple or mosque.