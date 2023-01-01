Ban Hua Thanon

This vibrant little village is home to Ko Samui's historic Muslim community, where the headscarf and pâh sîn (male sarong) count peaks. You get a genuine glimpse of local life, especially after midday on a Friday, when locals arrive dressed in their colourful 'Friday best' to pray in a huge congregation at the beautiful village mosque. The surrounding alleys are a hive of activity with locals socialising as the waft of delicious halal street food fills the air.

Few tourists venture here, so you will have the village almost entirely to yourself.