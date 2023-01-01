Ko Samui Central Mosque

This photogenic green and gold, domed mosque, built in the Mughal style, sits in the heart of Ko Samui's historic Muslim village. Arrive outside of prayer times, enter beneath the five-domed gate and head for the large carpeted hall, where a wide, pastel green mehrab (Imam's niche) points towards Mecca (Saudi Arabia). Two Corinthian-style pillars and Arabic inscriptions of 'Allah' and 'Muhammad' decorate the mehrab, which houses the mosque's most beautiful feature, a carved dark-wood mimbar (pulpit).

Visitors must dress modestly. No shorts or revealing clothes, and women should wear a headscarf.