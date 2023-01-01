Guan Yu Temple

The shrine of the 3rd-century Chinese general, Guanyin (also called Yunchang), worshipped as a bodhisattva in Mahayana Buddhism, is dominated by a colossal statue of the 'God of War'. The main temple is on the level behind him. It is colourfully garlanded with banners and a host of smaller statues, and there are a series of fascinating pictures of the island's historic Chinese community inside. The temple should not be missed around the Chinese New Year celebrations.