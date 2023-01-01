Hat Yai Municipal Park

Top choice in Hat Yai

Located 7km northeast of Hat Yai, this huge, green oasis of hilly, landscaped gardens is home to several stunning temples, an observatory, southern Thailand's tallest Golden Buddha, a boating lake – complete with artificial waterfall – cafes and food stalls, and a network of cycling routes. Spending a day breathing in the fresh air, exploring the temples, riding the cable car and taking in the spectacular views is a great escape from the often stifling atmosphere of Hat Yai.

Suggest an Edit