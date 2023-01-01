Old Railway Station

A train enthusiast's dream. Start by walking north along partially dismantled tracks to locate the original station sign, then wander through the beautiful early 20th century red-and-yellow station building where a quaint shop continues to run out of the original canteen booth. Maybe grab a drink and watch as locals shop in the daily market that now springs up on the grounds where once steam engines would carry goods from the nearby docks to Hat Yai.

The Songkhla to Hat Yai line was closed permanently in 1978 along with Songkhla station.