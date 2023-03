High up on the hills overlooking Hat Yai in the municipal park this cable car offers stunning panoramic views over Songkhla Province as it climbs from the huge Buddha statue to the temple of Erawan, home of the four-faced Buddha shrine where worshippers light Chinese firecrackers and make 100B fruit platter offerings. There is also a decent cafe on-site and a green bus ferries visitors from the bottom of the hill for 20B return (every 45 minutes).