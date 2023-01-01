Masjid Sahe Pakistan

The most curious and beautiful of the mosques in Hat Yai, this green and purple monument echoes the Mughal-style of the Subcontinent with its onion domes and large minarets and was established by Pakistani immigrants in 1937 according to a plaque at the entrance. However, nobody knows what the mosque was called back then given it was founded ten years before Pakistan. Non Muslims can visit outside of prayer times dressed modestly – women should wear a headscarf.