At a height of 25m, southern Thailand's tallest Buddha is truly a sight to behold. The immense golden statue, weighing 200 tonnes, casts its serene eyes over the entire Songkhla Province from atop Hat Yai Municipal Park's highest hills next to the cable cars. Built in 1999 to celebrate the birth of Rama IX, it is made of brass and stands at the head of a symmetrical red and white temple, surrounded by ornate bells.