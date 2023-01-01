Hat Samila

Stroll this beautiful strip of white sand, especially at sundown to enjoy the kite-flying and admire the bronze Mermaid sculpture, in tribute to Mae Thorani (the Hindu-Buddhist earth goddess), who sits atop rocks at the northern end. Locals treat her like a shrine, tying the waist with coloured cloth and rubbing the breasts for good luck. Look carefully and you might notice the repair work done on her tail after it was damaged by a small bomb in Dec 2018.

This is not a sunbathing beach, as locals dress modestly here.