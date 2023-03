History buffs will love examining the 100m that remain of the original city walls around the 17th century Sultanate of Singora. Made from brick and lime, the impressive ruins at the bottom of the Khao Daeng foothills, stand approx 12m in height and conclude in a circular shape that may have been a fort. The wall is off Rte 4222 close to the junction with 408 and has a thin body of water running parallel resembling a moat.