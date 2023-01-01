This historic rice mill still retains many of its original features, including machinery, a brick chimney stack and rusting tools. One of only two to have survived in the province, the mill, which is decorated with statues of rice carriers, local art and the city's very first motor boat, is now a cultural hub. There are regular exhibitions, heritage workshops, storytelling and children's activities laid on in the various spaces, which includes a small children's library.
Red Rice Mill
Songkhla Province
Share