The second of the most accessible of ancient Singora's forts, looks out towards the azure gulf with commanding views that make it clear why this spot was chosen by Sultan Sulaiman; any vessel approaching the ancient city would've been immediately spotted and one of the canons used to fire at them remains on the site. The fort's area measures 12m by 18m but it is only 1.8m tall. Stairs up to the fort are opposite the outdoor gym.

Also known as Fort Khao Daeng by locals.