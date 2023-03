This is the best preserved and most accessible of the 14 or so surviving forts from the 17th century Sultanate of Singora. An impressive 10m in width and 5m high, the rectangular design, supported by thick brick buttresses, appears to be inspired by European fortifications, and is a clear indication of just how well the Muslim port city was protected at the height of its powers. Off Rte 408 from Ko Yo Island before the 7-Eleven.