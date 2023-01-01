Masjid Asassul

This quaint mosque built in 1850 sits in Songkhla's historic Muslim area, displaying fascinating architectural features. The gabled roof, that once featured the tree of life (replaced with a gold crescent and star), are classically Thai, while the minaret's Arabesque door and the golden onion domes – later additions – are quintessentially Islamic, and the original archways, small pillars, and internal floral patterns are Euro-centric. The mosque is also home to a green lantern, reportedly a gift from King Chulalongkorn.

The street in front of the entrance is the best place in town to grab classic southern roti and sweet tea. Visitors to the mosque should dress modestly and women should wear a headscarf.