This stunning Chinese-style mansion was built in 1878 for Phraya Sundranurak, the vice governor of Songkhla, and is home to 12 rooms where displays – in Thai and English – bring the history of the city to life. Walk barefoot on beautifully restored wood floors as you take in black-and-white photos, pottery, salvaged items from shipwrecks and one of the only exhibits to completely map the surviving forts of the ancient Sultanate of Singora.