Tomb of Sultan Sulaiman Shah

The tomb of Songkhla's most famous sultan, revered by local Muslims and Buddhists, sits beneath the shade of two intertwining trees in a serene cemetery off the 408 highway. Sulaiman's father founded the Sultanate of Singora in 1605 (precursor to Songkhla), but it was Sulaiman that famously declared its independence and adopted the sultan title in 1641. His tomb, inside a white hut, also features an imagined picture of him. The tombs of his wife and son are also nearby.

There is a small, blue sign in Thai on the 408, pointing to the cemetery. The tomb's caretaker will be found snoozing in his hammock (tip him around 20B for the visit).