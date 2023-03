Túk-túk drivers and tour operators all over Hat Yai will offer tours to this vibrant and colourful weekend floating market that straddles the river Mae Nam Toei, 5km north of the city. A row of boats line the banks opposite the nearby wát, but most of the good food and souvenirs are in the network of stalls in front of them. It gets super busy, but is still a wonderful excursion into rural Songkhla Province. There is a small 30B parking fee.