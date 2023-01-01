Rising up like an Indo-Asian mirage, the Central Mosque of Songkhla Province – dubbed Thailand's Taj Mahal – is a commanding nod to the region's historic Muslim roots, and sits halfway along the main highway connecting Hat Yai and Songkhla city. The modern monument, inspired by classical Mughal architecture, boasts a symmetrical design with a central gold dome atop a large square building flanked by four detached minarets overlooking a large rectangular water feature.