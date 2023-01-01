Songkhla Old Town

Wander through narrow historic streets where quaint old houses in the Sino-Portuguese style rub shoulders with traditional wooden Chinese buildings. Some of these old-world relics have been restored and are home to little boutique cafes and restaurants, and others remain in a glorious state of decay. Hidden in amongst them are Chinese temples, beautiful streets of art, and a village mosque where the waft of grilled meat fills the air as local Muslim street vendors sell halal satay skewers.

Nang Ngam road is particularly picturesque.