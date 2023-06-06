Ko Pha-Ngan

In the late 1970s, Ko Pha-Ngan was a pristine paradise that beckoned the intrepid. Its innocent days may be long gone, but don’t let that deter you: this gulf isle offers much more than the Full Moon parties that made it famous.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Hat Than Sadet

    Hat Than Sadet

    Ko Pha-Ngan

    This lovely beach of leaning coconut trees has the royal seal of approval, literally. Behind the collection of shacks that line the sands and azure waters…

  • Phaeng Noi waterfall

    Nam Tok Phaeng

    Ko Pha-Ngan

    Nam Tok Phaeng is protected by a national park and is a pleasant reward after a short but rough hike. After the waterfall (dry out of season), it's a…

  • Bottle beach on Koh Phangan

    Hat Khuat

    Ko Pha-Ngan

    This lovely, secluded cove has a stretch of soft sand overlooked by green hills and is a superb choice for a relaxing day of swimming and snorkelling…

  • Kuan yin, chinese temple overlooking Chaloklum Bay at Koh Phangan, Thailand; Shutterstock ID 197205806; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Shrine of Our Lady Guanyin Phangan

    Ko Pha-Ngan

    This colourful Chinese temple cascades down a serene jungle-covered mountainside overlooking the Island's green canopy. Dedicated to Guanyin, the Buddhist…

  • Biggest Yang Na Tree

    Yang Na Yai Tree

    Ko Pha-Ngan

    Thrusting 54m into the heavens near Wat Pho, Ko Pha-Ngan's tallest Yang Na Yai (dipterocarpus alatus; ยางนา), said to be over 400 years old, is an…

  • Temple in Koh Phangan

    Wat Phu Khao Noi

    Ko Pha-Ngan

    The oldest temple on the island, Wat Phu Khao Noi or 'temple of small mountain', near the hospital in Thong Sala, is believed to have been founded by…

  • Temple in Koh Phangan

    Wat Khao Tham

    Ko Pha-Ngan

    With resident female monks, Wat Khao Tham, near Ban Tai, sits in shade among the trees high up on a hill. A bulletin board details meditation retreats at…

  • Thai lighthouse

    Lighthouse

    Ko Pha-Ngan

    This white skeletal, metal-framed, active lighthouse, sits on a green promontory towards the southeast tip of the Hat Rin peninsula. It can only be…

