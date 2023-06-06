Shop
In the late 1970s, Ko Pha-Ngan was a pristine paradise that beckoned the intrepid. Its innocent days may be long gone, but don’t let that deter you: this gulf isle offers much more than the Full Moon parties that made it famous.
This lovely beach of leaning coconut trees has the royal seal of approval, literally. Behind the collection of shacks that line the sands and azure waters…
Nam Tok Phaeng is protected by a national park and is a pleasant reward after a short but rough hike. After the waterfall (dry out of season), it's a…
This lovely, secluded cove has a stretch of soft sand overlooked by green hills and is a superb choice for a relaxing day of swimming and snorkelling…
Shrine of Our Lady Guanyin Phangan
This colourful Chinese temple cascades down a serene jungle-covered mountainside overlooking the Island's green canopy. Dedicated to Guanyin, the Buddhist…
Thrusting 54m into the heavens near Wat Pho, Ko Pha-Ngan's tallest Yang Na Yai (dipterocarpus alatus; ยางนา), said to be over 400 years old, is an…
The oldest temple on the island, Wat Phu Khao Noi or 'temple of small mountain', near the hospital in Thong Sala, is believed to have been founded by…
With resident female monks, Wat Khao Tham, near Ban Tai, sits in shade among the trees high up on a hill. A bulletin board details meditation retreats at…
This white skeletal, metal-framed, active lighthouse, sits on a green promontory towards the southeast tip of the Hat Rin peninsula. It can only be…
