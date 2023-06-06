Ang Thong Marine National Park

Island cliffs in Ang Thong Marine Park.

The 40-something jagged jungle islands of Ang Thong Marine National Park stretch across the cerulean sea like a shattered emerald necklace – each piece a virgin realm featuring sheer limestone cliffs, hidden lagoons and perfect peach-coloured sands. These dream-inducing islets inspired Alex Garland’s cult classic novel The Beach.

  • Podium viewpoint on Ko Wua Ta Lap island looking out over Mu Ko Ang Thong National Marine Park, Surat Thani, Thailand.

    Viewpoint

    Ang Thong Marine National Park

    This viewpoint might just be the most stunning vista in all of Thailand. From the top, visitors will have sweeping views of the jagged islands nearby as…

  • Emerald Lake

    Emerald Lake

    Ang Thong Marine National Park

    With an ethereal minty tint, the Emerald Lake (also called the Blue Lagoon or Inner Sea) on Ko Mae Ko is a large lake in the middle of the island that…

