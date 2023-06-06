Shop
The baby of the Samui–Pha-Ngan–Tao trio, Ko Tao may still be the smallest in size but in many other ways it's all grown up. The island is consistently gaining in popularity and going more upscale, but for now this jungle-topped cutie has the busy vibe of Samui mixed with the laid-back nature of Pha-Ngan.
With crystal-clear waters and superb snorkelling, pretty Ao Tanot on the east coast also affords excellent rock-jumping opportunities from the huge…
These three lovely islands off the northwest coast of Ko Tao are linked together by a sandbar, with superb views from the island's highest points. Boats…
The only gallery on Ko Tao displays the photography of long term resident Chris Clarke who specialises in capturing the island's stunning night sky,…
In the lee of the headland, this secluded and sheltered little white-sand beach in the middle of the east coast, north of Ao Tanot, is a delightful place…
Next to Ko Tao school, this is the finest Buddhist temple on the island. It is a haven of peace and solitude and boasts a stunning white central building…
Long before Ko Tao was inhabited by people, in 1899, King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) visited the island, and as seems to have been a habit of his, he carved…
With glorious vistas from up high, this viewpoint can be reached by motorbike but it’s not advisable for inexperienced two wheelers. Arguably it’s more…
Come sunset, this terrace across from Ko Nang Yuan in the northwest of the island offers pleasant views over the islands as they are bathed in the crimson…
