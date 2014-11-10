Welcome to Kanchanaburi
During WWII, Japanese forces used Allied prisoners of war (POWs) and conscripted Asian labourers to build a rail route between Thailand and Burma (Myanmar). The harrowing story became famous after the publication of Pierre Boulle’s book The Bridge Over the River Kwai, based loosely on real events, and the 1957 movie that followed. War cemeteries, museums and the chance to ride a section of the so-called 'Death Railway' draw numerous visitors to Kanchanaburi. Interest in the railway has been reignited by Richard Flanagan's Man Booker Prize–winning novel The Narrow Road to the Deep North (2013), inspired by the experiences of Flanagan's father as a POW.
Kanchanaburi is also an ideal gateway to national parks in Thailand's wild west, and home to an array of lush riverside resorts.
Bridge on the River Kwai and Thailand-Burma Railway Tour
Fascinating, nostalgic and memorable sums up this full day tour to Kanchanaburi, 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Bangkok. The province itself is an agricultural area with sugar cane, rice paddies and pineapple plantations all forming significant portions of the stunning Thai rural landscape. Whether a war buff or rail enthusiast, everyone has a different reason to see this symbolic bridge. The famous bridge and the beginning of the 'Death Railway', which lies 1 mile outside the town of Kanchanaburi, is a poignant reminder of the thousands of POW's and forced laborers who lost their lives in the Second World War. The building of the bridge in 1943 was one part of a huge Japanese wartime project to link existing Thai and Burmese railway lines to create a direct route from Bangkok, Thailand to Rangoon, Burma (now Myanmar) in an effort to support the Japanese occupation of Burma. Thousands of POW's and laborers died in the process. During your tour a visit will be made to one of the Allied War Grave cemeteries (often an emotional experience) before visiting the JEATH war museum, which houses pictures and paintings from this period. An exhilarating long tailed speed boat ride will then take you down river to the famous bridge itself where you have ample time to explore at your own leisure. A ride on a local train is also included before returning to Bangkok city.
Floating Markets and Bridge on River Kwai Tour from Bangkok
Burma Death Railway Bridge and Kwai River from Bangkok
River Kwai Bridge, Floating Markets Private Tour from Bangkok
2-Day River Kwai Jungle Rafts
Gently dancing on the tides of the Kwae Noi, Kanchanaburi’s Jungle Rafts have been the epitome of local authenticity, designed in an overnight adventure of extraordinary proportions. With only a few basic floating huts on the famous River Kwai, this experience of a lifetime has gained raving reviews once you’ve settled in on your bamboo raft with nothing but the sound of nature as very much acceptable back ground noise. This 2-day package will not skip the most famous sites and landmarks of Kanchanaburi, once engulfed in war atrocities during the construction of the Death Railway. Get ready for an overnight stay, sincerely blessed with its surrounding gorges as you laze around at one of the hammocks with nothing but oil lamps brightening up the place with romance and character. Guests are picked up early in the morning from your Bangkok hotel (conditions apply) by English speaking staff. The 2.5 hour transfers in western direction heads straight into Kanchanaburi town, the start of our visits to the remnants of the 2nd World War. With material collected over the past years, the interactive Thailand – Burma Railway Centre forms now the base to get the feeling of the sheer size of the Death Railway project. Thousands of prisoners- of-war endured harsh conditions to get to the incomplete construction of the whole railway. Those who perished while working tirelessly are buried at the nearby War Cemetery; guests are welcome to wander around the well-maintained graves for a moment of silence. We end the morning at the famous Bridge over the River Kwai before boarding already waiting long tail boats, bringing you upstream to the Jungle Rafts. Lunch will be served at the floating restaurant. After lunch, your long tail boat captain sails to another landmark of historical value: the Hellfire Memorial Pass is an example on how the environment was used to connect Burma with Thailand through thick forest areas and large rock formations. After wandering around and listening to the stories of your guide, we sail back to the Jungle Rafts where you truly can enjoy this awesome place of peace and quietness. After a Thai set dinner, the Mon staff will showcase their arts and culture via dance and music with a 45-minute performance before it is time to turn in for the night. After breakfast, you head into the nearby village, where the Mon people have lived for generations. The tour follows a well laid-out path into the jungle for a refreshing short hike. We return back to the Jungle Rafts to check out and say goodbye to the staff of this amazing place in nature. We reach our local lunch address after a long tail boat ride downstream, located nearby our train embarkation point for a train ride over the Death Railway. The one-hour plus ride takes you over original parts of the railway track, following the flow of the River Kwai River. At the end of the ride, our driver welcomes to into his air-conditioned vehicle for the drive back to Bangkok.
Private Tour to Bridge over River Kwai and Erawan Waterfalls
In the early morning at 7AM, meet and greet at your hotel. Your first stop will be at Kanchanaburi, where you will visit the Allied cemetery and the JEATH war museum. You will get an impression of the poor circumstances of the Asian convicts and European prisoners during the construction of the Burma railway. Of course you will also visit the Bridge over the River Kwai. After lunch at a local restaurant, you will proceed to one of the most beautiful waterfalls of Thailand: the Erawan waterfalls. The waterfall consists of 7 plateaus and if you want you can swim in the crystal-clear water. Discover the many caves hidden behind the walls of water. Afterwards a transfer back to your hotel in Bangkok. Back around 6-7PM.