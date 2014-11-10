2-Day River Kwai Jungle Rafts

Gently dancing on the tides of the Kwae Noi, Kanchanaburi’s Jungle Rafts have been the epitome of local authenticity, designed in an overnight adventure of extraordinary proportions. With only a few basic floating huts on the famous River Kwai, this experience of a lifetime has gained raving reviews once you’ve settled in on your bamboo raft with nothing but the sound of nature as very much acceptable back ground noise. This 2-day package will not skip the most famous sites and landmarks of Kanchanaburi, once engulfed in war atrocities during the construction of the Death Railway. Get ready for an overnight stay, sincerely blessed with its surrounding gorges as you laze around at one of the hammocks with nothing but oil lamps brightening up the place with romance and character. Guests are picked up early in the morning from your Bangkok hotel (conditions apply) by English speaking staff. The 2.5 hour transfers in western direction heads straight into Kanchanaburi town, the start of our visits to the remnants of the 2nd World War. With material collected over the past years, the interactive Thailand – Burma Railway Centre forms now the base to get the feeling of the sheer size of the Death Railway project. Thousands of prisoners- of-war endured harsh conditions to get to the incomplete construction of the whole railway. Those who perished while working tirelessly are buried at the nearby War Cemetery; guests are welcome to wander around the well-maintained graves for a moment of silence. We end the morning at the famous Bridge over the River Kwai before boarding already waiting long tail boats, bringing you upstream to the Jungle Rafts. Lunch will be served at the floating restaurant. After lunch, your long tail boat captain sails to another landmark of historical value: the Hellfire Memorial Pass is an example on how the environment was used to connect Burma with Thailand through thick forest areas and large rock formations. After wandering around and listening to the stories of your guide, we sail back to the Jungle Rafts where you truly can enjoy this awesome place of peace and quietness. After a Thai set dinner, the Mon staff will showcase their arts and culture via dance and music with a 45-minute performance before it is time to turn in for the night. After breakfast, you head into the nearby village, where the Mon people have lived for generations. The tour follows a well laid-out path into the jungle for a refreshing short hike. We return back to the Jungle Rafts to check out and say goodbye to the staff of this amazing place in nature. We reach our local lunch address after a long tail boat ride downstream, located nearby our train embarkation point for a train ride over the Death Railway. The one-hour plus ride takes you over original parts of the railway track, following the flow of the River Kwai River. At the end of the ride, our driver welcomes to into his air-conditioned vehicle for the drive back to Bangkok.