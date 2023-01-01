JEATH War Museum

This small museum, opened in 1977, mostly focuses on the terrible ordeals of the POWs who built the Death Railway. Their harsh living conditions are shown in many original photos, letters and drawings from that time as well as personal effects and war relics, including an unexploded Allied bomb dropped to destroy the bridge. One of the three galleries is built from bamboo in the style of the shelters (called attap) the POWs lived in.

JEATH is an acronym of the warring countries involved in the railway: Japan, England, Australia/America, Thailand and Holland. This acronym is also used on signs outside the WWII Museum, which causes some confusion – the two museums are not connected.