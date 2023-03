A stroll along this city centre street offers a glimpse of a bygone Kanchanaburi. Many buildings date to the 1920s and '30s and their Sino-Portuguese, Thai, Vietnamese and Chinese styles have been preserved; faded yellow signs reveal the history, architecture and present owners of about 20 of them. WWII buffs should include this on their pilgrimage because some of the structures are connected to the construction of the Death Railway.

The walk begins at the restored City Gate.