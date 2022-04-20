Kanchanaburi

Kanchanaburi

Beyond its hectic modern center and river views, Kanchanaburi (กาญจนบุรี) has a dark history, paid tribute to at excellent memorials and museums. During WWII, Japanese forces used Allied prisoners of war (POWs) and conscripted Asian laborers to build a rail route from Thailand to Burma (Myanmar). The harrowing story became famous after the publication of Pierre Boulle’s book The Bridge Over the River Kwai, based very loosely on real events, and the 1957 movie that followed. War cemeteries, museums and the chance to ride a section of the so-called "Death Railway" draw numerous visitors to Kanchanaburi.

  • The Death Railway, bridge over the River Kwai

    Death Railway Bridge

    Kanchanaburi

    Constructed by POW labour, this 300m-long bridge is heavy with the history of the Thailand–Burma Railway. Its centre was destroyed by Allied bombs in 1945…

  • Wat Ban Tham

    Wat Ban Tham

    Kanchanaburi

    In the countryside around Kanchanaburi, cave temples are almost as common as convenience stores are inside the city, but this is one of the most…

  • Thailand–Burma Railway Centre

    Thailand–Burma Railway Centre

    Kanchanaburi

    This excellent museum balances statistics and historical context with personal accounts of the conditions endured by POWs and other imprisoned labourers…

  • Allied War Cemetery - the final resting place for World War II prisoners who died building the Thailand-Burma railway. Kanchanaburi, Thailand.

    Kanchanaburi War Cemetery

    Kanchanaburi

    Immaculately maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, this is the larger of Kanchanaburi's two war cemeteries, and is right in town. Of the…

  • Wat Tham Seua

    Wat Tham Seua

    Kanchanaburi

    The centrepiece of this hilltop temple is a striking 18m-high Buddha covered in golden mosaic. One of the merit-making ceremonies for devotees is to place…

  • WWII Museum

    WWII Museum

    Kanchanaburi

    Close to the Death Railway Bridge, at this eclectic museum you'll see trains, Japanese motorcycles, anchors and old helmets, plus a great view of the…

  • Wat Tham Khao Pun

    Wat Tham Khao Pun

    Kanchanaburi

    The nearest cave temple to Kanchanaburi town is a fun labyrinth of illuminated passageways. The marked trail is a bit of a squeeze in some places (and can…

  • JEATH War Museum

    JEATH War Museum

    Kanchanaburi

    This small museum, opened in 1977, mostly focuses on the terrible ordeals of the POWs who built the Death Railway. Their harsh living conditions are shown…

