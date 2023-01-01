In the countryside around Kanchanaburi, cave temples are almost as common as convenience stores are inside the city, but this is one of the most interesting, in part because you walk up steps and into a dragon's mouth to reach the large main cave.

Wat Ban Tham is 10km southeast of town (4km before Wat Tham Seua) on the south bank of the river .

A section of one big rock is said to resemble Thai folklore figure Mae Nang Bua Kli, an innocent woman killed by her husband, and is consequently 'dressed' throughout the year. Above her is a Phra Siwali (an important disciple of the Buddha) statue illuminated by a single shaft of sunlight each cloudless morning. Continuing up the mountain on the metal spiral staircase at the cave entrance takes you to some minor shrines and major views. Tham Man Wichit cave, near the top, has steps, lights and some lovely rock formations.