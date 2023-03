The site of one of the biggest Allied POW camps, Chungkai honours 1426 Commonwealth and 313 Dutch soldiers. Prisoners built their own hospital and church close by and the majority of those buried here died at the hospital. The cemetery is near the river, 2.5km southwest of the Wat Thewa Sangkharam bridge, and is easily reached by bicycle. It's smaller and less visited than the Kanchanaburi War Cemetery in town, but just as well maintained.